Head to Head Comparison: Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) & Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH)

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) and Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Planet Fitness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Life Time Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Planet Fitness shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Planet Fitness and Life Time Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Fitness 0 3 8 0 2.73 Life Time Group 0 4 6 0 2.60

Planet Fitness presently has a consensus price target of $96.45, suggesting a potential upside of 5.07%. Life Time Group has a consensus price target of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8.88%. Given Life Time Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Life Time Group is more favorable than Planet Fitness.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Planet Fitness and Life Time Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Fitness $406.62 million 19.55 -$14.99 million $0.56 163.93 Life Time Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Life Time Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Planet Fitness.

Profitability

This table compares Planet Fitness and Life Time Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Fitness 8.51% -9.30% 3.37% Life Time Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Planet Fitness beats Life Time Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc. engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia. The Corporate-Owned Stores segment comprises operations with respect to all Corporate-owned stores throughout the United States and Canada. The Equipment segment involves the sale of equipment to franchisee-owned stores. The company was founded by Michael Grondahl and Marc Grondahl in 1992 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

