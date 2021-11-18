Head-To-Head Contrast: China Online Education Group (COE) versus Its Rivals

China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare China Online Education Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

China Online Education Group has a beta of -0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Online Education Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.46, suggesting that their average stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares China Online Education Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio China Online Education Group $314.80 million $22.52 million 8.04 China Online Education Group Competitors $486.41 million -$10.90 million -21.14

China Online Education Group’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than China Online Education Group. China Online Education Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares China Online Education Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Online Education Group 1.92% -4.98% 2.00% China Online Education Group Competitors -1.30% -37.86% 4.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for China Online Education Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Online Education Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 China Online Education Group Competitors 338 1181 1448 39 2.40

China Online Education Group currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 314.75%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 99.42%. Given China Online Education Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe China Online Education Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.4% of China Online Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

China Online Education Group beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers, on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in November 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

