Head to Head Contrast: Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) versus Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR)

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) and Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and Banco BBVA Argentina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Private Bancorp of America 25.59% N/A N/A Banco BBVA Argentina 9.70% 12.81% 2.11%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Private Bancorp of America and Banco BBVA Argentina, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Private Bancorp of America 0 0 1 0 3.00 Banco BBVA Argentina 1 0 0 0 1.00

Private Bancorp of America presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.41%. Given Private Bancorp of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Private Bancorp of America is more favorable than Banco BBVA Argentina.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.2% of Private Bancorp of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Banco BBVA Argentina shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco BBVA Argentina has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and Banco BBVA Argentina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Private Bancorp of America $62.25 million 2.43 $10.71 million $3.23 8.36 Banco BBVA Argentina $1.86 billion 0.37 $142.73 million $0.92 3.71

Banco BBVA Argentina has higher revenue and earnings than Private Bancorp of America. Banco BBVA Argentina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Private Bancorp of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Private Bancorp of America beats Banco BBVA Argentina on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products. The small and medium-sized companies business focuses on local private-sector companies. The CIB business covers global transaction services and global markets solutions such as risk management and securities brokerage, long term financing products as well as project finance and syndicated loans, and corporate finance services. The company was founded on October 14, 1886 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

