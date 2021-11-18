Head to Head Survey: Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) versus Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY)

Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orbsat and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbsat $5.69 million 5.61 -$2.76 million N/A N/A Mahanagar Telephone Nigam $314.01 million 0.44 -$520.82 million N/A N/A

Orbsat has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Risk & Volatility

Orbsat has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a beta of 3.92, indicating that its share price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Orbsat shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.8% of Orbsat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Orbsat and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A Mahanagar Telephone Nigam 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Orbsat and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbsat -74.26% -111.76% -74.06% Mahanagar Telephone Nigam N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam beats Orbsat on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

About Mahanagar Telephone Nigam

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Basic, and Cellular segments. The company was founded on February 28, 1986 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

