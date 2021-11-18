Head to Head Survey: UP Fintech (TIGR) versus Its Peers

UP Fintech (NASDAQ: TIGR) is one of 53 public companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare UP Fintech to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for UP Fintech and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech 1 0 2 0 2.33 UP Fintech Competitors 509 2251 2293 71 2.38

UP Fintech presently has a consensus target price of $23.31, indicating a potential upside of 239.75%. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 11.04%. Given UP Fintech’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares UP Fintech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech 5.24% 9.95% 0.84% UP Fintech Competitors 28.87% 16.85% 6.08%

Volatility and Risk

UP Fintech has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UP Fintech’s peers have a beta of 1.61, suggesting that their average share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UP Fintech and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech $138.50 million $16.07 million 85.76 UP Fintech Competitors $6.20 billion $1.11 billion 10.17

UP Fintech’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than UP Fintech. UP Fintech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.9% of UP Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UP Fintech peers beat UP Fintech on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

