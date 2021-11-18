Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

HCAT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.37.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.30. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 29,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $1,609,142.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,142,436.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $35,357.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,369.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,919 shares of company stock worth $8,204,732. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.