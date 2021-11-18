Hedera Hashgraph Price Down 7.8% This Week (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.11 or 0.00172614 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00035350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003235 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.44 or 0.00542684 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000633 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00015479 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00069704 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

