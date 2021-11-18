Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Short Interest Down 46.2% in October

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 168,700 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the October 14th total of 313,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:HBGRF remained flat at $$2.35 on Thursday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71.

Get Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of technology for commercial and packaging printing. It operates through the Heidelberg Digital Technology and Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Heidelberg Digital Technology segment focuses on sheetfed offset business, label printing, print processing and digital printing.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.