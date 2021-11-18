Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW) Insider Buys £16,000 in Stock

Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW) insider Tom Libassi acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

Tom Libassi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Tom Libassi purchased 12,000 shares of Helios Underwriting stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,517.12).

On Friday, October 15th, Tom Libassi bought 150,000 shares of Helios Underwriting stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £217,500 ($284,165.14).

HUW stock opened at GBX 164.25 ($2.15) on Thursday. Helios Underwriting Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 116 ($1.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 226 ($2.95). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 157.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £112.77 million and a PE ratio of -34.90.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a research note on Tuesday.

Helios Underwriting Company Profile

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

