Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Stock Rating Lowered by Noble Financial

Noble Financial cut shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helius Medical Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

HSDT stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.91. Helius Medical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.26). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 227.11% and a negative net margin of 3,640.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.80) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Helius Medical Technologies will post -7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dane Andreeff bought 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 51,347 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $535,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

