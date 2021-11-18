Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.71. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average is $29.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -34.97%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $164,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after acquiring an additional 166,298 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 61.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 26,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

