Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.53 Per Share

Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.53 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Henderson High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.48. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON HHI opened at GBX 167.26 ($2.19) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £215.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 169.42. Henderson High Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 129.58 ($1.69) and a one year high of GBX 189.50 ($2.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.20, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

In other news, insider Penny Lovell acquired 11,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.23) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000.16 ($26,130.34).

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.

