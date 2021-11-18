Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 42.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 20,071 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 110,818.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 12,190 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,804,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $34.32. 75,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,246. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $35.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 39.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.94%.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $149,552.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 25,200 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $876,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,054. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

