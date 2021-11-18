Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $13.78 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 253,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.8% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $5.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,452,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,539,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.77 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.14. The company has a market cap of $216.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

