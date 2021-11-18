Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 10,700 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up 1.3% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $21,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 12,220.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,019 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,039,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,716,000 after acquiring an additional 742,281 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 452.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,583,000 after acquiring an additional 538,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $43,990,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PWR stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.63. 3,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,160. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.17. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

