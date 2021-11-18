Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 3,200 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $9,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASY traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $193.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,044. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.85. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.58 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.43.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 16.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.70.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.