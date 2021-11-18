Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 4,500 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of ONE Gas worth $8,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,745,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,602,000 after purchasing an additional 30,429 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in ONE Gas by 673.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 11.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 19.4% during the second quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 20,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,746 shares in the company, valued at $697,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Shares of NYSE:OGS traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,233. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.14 and a 200-day moving average of $71.92. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.52 and a 12 month high of $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.50.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.