Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.86.

Get Heska alerts:

HSKA stock opened at $180.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.87. Heska has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $275.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 952.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 8.21.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heska will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.00 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Heska in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Heska in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Heska by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heska in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Heska in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.