HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD) Trading Down 1.9%

HG Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:STLYD) was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 million, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.23.

HG Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STLYD)

HG Holdings, Inc engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

