Hiblocks (HIBS) Trading 8.7% Lower This Week

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Hiblocks has a market cap of $36.13 million and $818,585.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiblocks coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00070266 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00072505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00093305 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.75 or 0.07150620 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,289.99 or 0.99958633 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

