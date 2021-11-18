HICL Infrastructure PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 2.06 (LON:HICL)

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HICL opened at GBX 172 ($2.25) on Thursday. HICL Infrastructure has a one year low of GBX 158.72 ($2.07) and a one year high of GBX 180.60 ($2.36). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 169.12. The company has a market capitalization of £3.33 billion and a PE ratio of 21.65.

About HICL Infrastructure

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

