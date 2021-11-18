HICL Infrastructure PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 2.06 (LON:HICL)

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
HICL opened at GBX 172 ($2.25) on Thursday. HICL Infrastructure has a one year low of GBX 158.72 ($2.07) and a one year high of GBX 180.60 ($2.36). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 169.12. The company has a market capitalization of £3.33 billion and a PE ratio of 21.65.
About HICL Infrastructure
