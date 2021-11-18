High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$18.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$15.50. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HLF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

TSE HLF traded up C$0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,777. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.32. The firm has a market cap of C$481.83 million and a P/E ratio of 11.01. High Liner Foods has a 52 week low of C$10.50 and a 52 week high of C$15.15.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$233.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$252.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that High Liner Foods will post 1.4800001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 6,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$92,723.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,998 shares in the company, valued at C$92,723.50. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 33,496 shares of company stock worth $442,008.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.