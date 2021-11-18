High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$18.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$15.50. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.38% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HLF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.
TSE HLF traded up C$0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,777. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.32. The firm has a market cap of C$481.83 million and a P/E ratio of 11.01. High Liner Foods has a 52 week low of C$10.50 and a 52 week high of C$15.15.
In related news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 6,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$92,723.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,998 shares in the company, valued at C$92,723.50. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 33,496 shares of company stock worth $442,008.
High Liner Foods Company Profile
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
