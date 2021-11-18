Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 123.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HI. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

