Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HI. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

HI stock opened at $48.10 on Monday. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.98.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 261.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

