Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Given New C$57.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Home Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.71.

Home Capital Group stock opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of $22.19 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.45.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

