Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $455.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $369.00 to $455.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $400.96.

Shares of HD opened at $394.85 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $399.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $351.12 and its 200-day moving average is $332.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

