Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 269.33% and a negative return on equity of 44.87%.

Shares of Homology Medicines stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of -0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77. Homology Medicines has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 604.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 192,936 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 57,299 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Homology Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.