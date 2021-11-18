Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.58.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $220.49 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $151.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

