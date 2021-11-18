Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN)’s share price fell 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.21. 3,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 330,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22.

About Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN)

Hongyuan Holdings Group Co Ltd. designs and manufactures proprietary starch-based, and algae-based bio-plastic resins. Its bio-resins can replace a significant portion of the petroleum-based additives with bio-based material, such as starches from tapioca, corn, wheat and potatoes. The company was founded by Frederic Scheer on September 29, 2001 and is headquartered in Oceanside, NY.

