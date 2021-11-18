Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.26. Host Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 950%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on HST. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.37 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,113,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 248.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 9,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,839 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751,990 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

