Howdoo (UDOO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.80 Million

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Howdoo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Howdoo has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $4.80 million and approximately $208,880.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00046613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.85 or 0.00218747 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00087444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 461,906,682 coins. The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

