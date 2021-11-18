Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.980-$1.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.98 billion-$5.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.11 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.270-$0.300 EPS.

Shares of HWM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.29. 13,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,107. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 1.80. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average is $32.56.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.90.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

