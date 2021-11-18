HyperDAO Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 18th. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $8.81 million and $617,042.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00046870 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.49 or 0.00218229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00088135 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,781,480 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

