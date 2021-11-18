Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Hyve Group (LON:HYVE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HYVE. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on shares of Hyve Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 180 ($2.35).

Get Hyve Group alerts:

Shares of LON:HYVE opened at GBX 111.80 ($1.46) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 110.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 121.22. The stock has a market cap of £296.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52. Hyve Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.05 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 158.20 ($2.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.