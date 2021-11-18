Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Down 7.8%

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 59,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,619,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

HYZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYZN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $17,975,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $10,447,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $9,411,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $9,333,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $6,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

