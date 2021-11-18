Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Down 7.8%

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 59,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,619,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.
HYZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11.
Hyzon Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYZN)
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc
Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.