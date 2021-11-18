i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09), Yahoo Finance reports. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Shares of IIIV traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.94. 8,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,071. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $738.90 million, a PE ratio of -68.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55.

IIIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in i3 Verticals by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,917 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 440.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

