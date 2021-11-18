IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) PT Raised to C$4.00 at Canaccord Genuity

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $3.25 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.57.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,514,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 130,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 12,356,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,946 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 152,577 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 54,366 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 43.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.