IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.06

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$14.06 and last traded at C$13.77, with a volume of 5180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.96.

Several analysts have recently commented on IBG shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a report on Sunday, August 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, IBI Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.64.

Get IBI Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.23, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.96. The company has a market cap of C$430.68 million and a PE ratio of 26.69.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.