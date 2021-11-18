iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

Shares of ICAD stock opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.47 million, a PE ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62. iCAD has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $95,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,750 shares of company stock worth $420,425 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICAD. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iCAD by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iCAD by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iCAD by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 95,618 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iCAD by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 151,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iCAD by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 64,983 shares in the last quarter. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

