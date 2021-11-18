ichi.farm (ICHI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $76,547.00

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00068027 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00068621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.74 or 0.00087885 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,951.68 or 1.00370467 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,011.07 or 0.06947040 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars.

