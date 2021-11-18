ICHI Trading Down 15.8% This Week (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for $4.56 or 0.00007681 BTC on popular exchanges. ICHI has a total market cap of $17.21 million and approximately $36,337.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ICHI alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00068016 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00088569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,628.91 or 1.00543136 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,157.23 or 0.07009700 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,778,947 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.