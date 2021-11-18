Ignition (IC) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Ignition has a market capitalization of $255,535.23 and approximately $3.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ignition has traded 431.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,004.02 or 0.98080718 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00045516 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00037285 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003216 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,492,271 coins and its circulating supply is 1,479,098 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.