iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Up 4.7% After Insider Buying Activity

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)’s stock price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $22.91 and last traded at $22.91. 25,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,113,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.

Specifically, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,288,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 24,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.77 per share, for a total transaction of $501,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IHRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 1,387.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 195,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 182,813 shares during the period. PPM America Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,549,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,881,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

