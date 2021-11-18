iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Stock Price Up 4.7% After Insider Buying Activity

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)’s stock price rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $22.91 and last traded at $22.91. Approximately 25,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,113,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.

Specifically, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,288,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 24,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.77 per share, for a total transaction of $501,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

IHRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,644,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,259 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,661,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,591,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 3,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,488,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,265,000 after purchasing an additional 316,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

