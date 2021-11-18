Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.500-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41 billion-$4.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.35 billion.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $375.92. The company had a trading volume of 870,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,819. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $292.65 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.70. The firm has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Illumina from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $424.00.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $139,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,214,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,036,169 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.