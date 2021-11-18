Illuvium (ILV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $42.68 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for approximately $990.04 or 0.01720099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $636.15 million and approximately $42.68 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00066838 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00069773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00088966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,883.14 or 1.00565890 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.92 or 0.06977234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,551 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

