iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27, Yahoo Finance reports. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 31.43% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

NASDAQ IMBI traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.47. 341,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,072. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.90. iMedia Brands has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iMedia Brands stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of iMedia Brands worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut iMedia Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of iMedia Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

