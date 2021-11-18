ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Down 9.3%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s stock price dropped 9.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.32. Approximately 36,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 872,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86.

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 9,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $99,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBRX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at $1,926,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at $4,818,000. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

