Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ILPT opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.40. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $28.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.59%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

