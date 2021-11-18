Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC) Short Interest Update

Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IAIC traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,075. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. Information Analysis has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.28 million, a P/E ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 3.18.
Information Analysis Company Profile
