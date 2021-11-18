Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC) Short Interest Update

Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IAIC traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,075. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. Information Analysis has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.28 million, a P/E ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 3.18.

Information Analysis Company Profile

Information Analysis, Inc provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration.

